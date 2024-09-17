Tuesday, September 17, 2024
India secures Asian Hockey Title with hard-fought 1-0 win against China

September 17, 2024
India secures Asian Hockey Title with hard-fought 1-0 win against China

Asian Hockey Final: India beat China 1-0 in a thriller. China put up a huge resistance and did not allowed India to score more goals. China played for the first time in the Asian Champion Trophy.

