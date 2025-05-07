India-Pakistan escalation – A costly road to nowhere

The recent surge in hostilities between India and Pakistan marks a grim chapter in the already fragile relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. India’s decision to launch strikes inside Pakistani territory has triggered not only a fierce military and diplomatic response but has also reignited the longstanding tension that both countries have, over decades, failed to permanently defuse.

Over 26 Pakistani civilians have tragically lost their lives in what is being described as an unjustified and disproportionate use of force by India. Pakistan’s National Security Committee convened an emergency meeting, where the civil-military leadership unanimously resolved to respond to Indian aggression with equal determination. As pressure mounts on Pakistan’s armed forces to retaliate in kind, the region teeters on the brink of dangerous escalation.

Let it be said unequivocally: the Indian strike inside Pakistani territory was not only a violation of sovereignty but also a reckless act with the potential to destabilize the region. The principle of respecting international borders is the bedrock of peace in South Asia. Any breach of this principle, regardless of the justification claimed, only fuels mistrust, hardens public opinion, and drives the two nations further apart.

While Pakistan’s measured and calculated military response has sent a clear message that aggression will not go unanswered, this must not become a tit-for-tat contest. The desire for revenge, though understandable in the face of civilian casualties, cannot be the guiding principle of statecraft. It is imperative for leadership on both sides to rise above emotional responses and exercise strategic restraint.

The real victims of this hostility are not just those who perish in cross-border violence, but the millions of citizens on both sides who yearn for peace, stability, and economic progress. Both India and Pakistan are developing nations grappling with inflation, unemployment, and social unrest. A full-blown conflict will not only drain precious resources but will also set back decades of developmental gains.

Diplomatic channels must be urgently reopened. Regional and international actors, including the United Nations and influential global powers, must press both sides to step back from the brink. There is still time to turn this around — through dialogue, confidence-building measures, and reaffirming past peace agreements.

One thing, however, is certain: even if the current tensions de-escalate in the near term, the road to normalization between India and Pakistan will be long and arduous. The breach of trust caused by this recent aggression will not be easily repaired. Yet, for the sake of future generations, it is a road both countries must ultimately walk.

Let history not repeat itself as a tragedy. Let the leaders of today act with wisdom so that tomorrow’s citizens do not have to pay the price.