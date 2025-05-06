India Launches Missile Attack on Pakistan; Tensions Escalate; Pakistan responds

DNA

Islamabad, May 7: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between South Asia’s nuclear-armed neighbors, India has launched a missile attack targeting multiple locations inside Pakistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The cities of Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, Ahmed PUr East, Muredaky (near Lahore) were reportedly hit by the strikes. Sources say in Muredkay office of Jamatu Dawah has been attacked.

ISPR stated that the missiles were fired from within Indian airspace, marking a significant departure from previous skirmishes which primarily occurred along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan’s armed forces are said to have mobilized immediately in the affected areas, with emergency measures underway.

Eyewitness accounts from Bahawalpur suggest widespread panic among civilians, with hundreds taking to the streets and chanting slogans against India. Electricity supply has reportedly been cut off in various parts of the city, adding to the chaos.

As of now, five causalities are reported and more causalities are expected and details about the number of missiles fired or intercepted remain unclear.

In a strongly worded statement, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif warned that India will face consequences for its aggression, declaring that “Pakistan will respond vigorously at a time of its own choosing.”

Both sides have previously maintained a fragile ceasefire agreement, and today’s development has raised concerns of a broader military conflict. Flight operations across Pakistan have been suspended.

Reports suggest India has targeted religious madrassas and mosques .

Indian army has termed this ‘Operation Sindoor’

Justice is Served. Indian Army posted on X after conducting strikes, under Operation Sindoor’