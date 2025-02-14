India involved in smuggling drugs, weapons across LoC

Waqar Ahmad Noor says India’s military, intelligence agencies have been involved in destabilising the region

DNA

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Interior Minister Waqar Ahmad Noor has said that India is smuggling weapons and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC) and orchestrating sabotage activities using explosive devices.

Speaking at a press conference in the regional capital of Muzaffarabad, Noor said that India’s military and intelligence agencies have been involved in destabilising the region.

He revealed that since 2016, there have been 54 incidents of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being planted along the LoC, with an increase in such activities in recent years.

The minister detailed that Indian IEDs have been discovered and detonated in various locations, including Chakothi, Nezapir, Chirikot, Rakh Chakri, and Deva.

The number of such incidents has also risen in Battal, Kot Kotera, and other areas, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

According to Noor, India’s long-standing subversive activities along the LoC have intensified, with IEDs, weapons, and drugs being moved through Bagh, Battal, Deva, and other sectors.

He further disclosed that between February 4 and 6, four Indian IEDs were recovered from the Battal sector and Rawalakot. On February 12, Indian forces also violated the ceasefire in Deva and Bagsar sectors.

Pakistan has protested to India over these destabilising actions and the movement of IEDs, the AJK minister said, adding that Islamabad has also shared evidence of India’s activities with the United Nations.

Noor further accused Indian forces of conducting false flag operations and staged encounters to justify their actions. He also said that India uses its military resources to smuggle narcotics and arms across the border, contributing to regional instability.