India funding elements in Kashmir, says Tarar

The minister highlighted that election rallies organized by the PPP and PML-N drew massive crowds, demonstrating public support for mainstream politics

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 — Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has accused India of being behind the recent unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), alleging that New Delhi sought to destabilize the region and damage relations between the Kashmiri people and Pakistan. Speaking to reporters, Tarar said that the people of AJK have “rejected violent trends” and stood firmly with Pakistan’s democratic process.

The minister highlighted that election rallies organized by the PPP and PML-N drew massive crowds, demonstrating public support for mainstream politics. He claimed that India has been funding certain elements in Kashmir to spread chaos, pointing to the activities of the Joint Action Committee and its social media campaigns, which he said were “proven to be financed by India.” According to Tarar, those involved must answer to the nation for “taking money from the enemy to malign Pakistan and its leadership.”

Tarar emphasized that Pakistan’s adversaries are “not happy with the country’s progress,” but insisted that Pakistan now stands tall on the global stage as a peace-maker through diplomacy. He stressed that “no one can weaken Pakistan,” adding that the nation remains united behind its armed forces and leadership.

The minister’s remarks come amid heightened political activity in AJK, where elections are underway. His statement reflects Islamabad’s broader narrative that external forces are attempting to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, but that the resilience of the people and institutions will prevail.