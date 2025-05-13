India declares Pak official persona non grata

DNA

NEW DELHI: Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata.

India on Tuesday declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his diplomatic role.

The Pakistani official has been instructed to leave the country within 24 hours. The Pakistani official has been instructed to leave the country within 24 hours.

A formal demarche conveying this decision was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission. The decision comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to sources, Indian govt has also arrested two Indians front the Indian Punjab, for allegedly spying for the said Pakistani official.