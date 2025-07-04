India decide against travelling to Bangladesh for white-ball series
New Delhi, JUL 4: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against travelling to Bangladesh, citing political instability and security concerns.
According to the Indian media reports, the BCCI has decided to postpone the Bangladesh tour due to the political tension.
The Indian team had scheduled three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh for next month.
Both the boards would announce the postponement of the series soon, said the Indian media.
