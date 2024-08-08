India clinches bronze at Paris Olympics Hockey
PARIS, AUG 8 /DNA/ – India’s men’s hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, defeating Spain 2-1 in a thrilling match. The victory places India at the seventh position in the world rankings, while Spain stands at eighth.
The Indian team showcased exceptional skill and determination, overcoming a tough challenge from their Spanish counterparts. This bronze medal marks a significant achievement for Indian hockey and is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.
The gold medal match will be contested between Germany and the Netherlands later today at 10 pm local time.
Related News
India clinches bronze at Paris Olympics Hockey
PARIS, AUG 8 /DNA/ – India’s men’s hockey team secured a bronze medal at theRead More
PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: GERMANY BEAT INDIA 3-2 IN A THRILLER TO QUALIFY FOR FINAL
PARIS, AUG 7: PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: GERMANY BEAT INDIA 3-2 IN A THRILLER TO QUALIFYRead More
Comments are Closed