Thursday, August 8, 2024
India clinches bronze at Paris Olympics Hockey

| August 8, 2024
PARIS, AUG 8 /DNA/ – India’s men’s hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, defeating Spain 2-1 in a thrilling match. The victory places India at the seventh position in the world rankings, while Spain stands at eighth.

The Indian team showcased exceptional skill and determination, overcoming a tough challenge from their Spanish counterparts. This bronze medal marks a significant achievement for Indian hockey and is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.

The gold medal match will be contested between Germany and the Netherlands later today at 10 pm local time.

