India clinch Champions Trophy for record 3rd time after thumping New Zealand in Pakistan-hosted mega event

DUBAI: India scripted history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final of the Pakistan-hosted tournament on Sunday.

Dominating the high-stakes clash at Dubai International Stadium, India showcased their prowess with both bat and ball to outclass their opponents, adding another prestigious trophy to their cabinet.

India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions and have been unbeaten at the venue in four matches.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Nathan Smith