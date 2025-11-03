India beat South Africa to lift Women’s World Cup 2025 title

NAVI MUMBAI: India claimed their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title with a convincing 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

South Africa were bundled out for 246 in 45.3 overs after chasing 299, despite a solid start from skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who steadied the innings and kept the Indian bowlers under early pressure.

However, the dismissal of Amanjot Kaur via a quick run-out shifted the momentum in India’s favour, breaking the 51-run opening stand. Brits was soon dismissed for 23 off 35 balls, which included two fours and a six.

Anneke Bosch followed shortly after, departing for a six-ball duck courtesy of Shree Charani, leaving South Africa reeling at 62-2 in 11.5 overs. Wolvaardt and Sune Luus tried to stabilise the chase, taking the total past 100.

Their partnership was broken by Shafali Verma, who claimed Luus’s wicket caught and bowled for 25 off 31 balls, leaving the Proteas at 114-3 in 20.2 overs.

Shafali continued her impact by dismissing Marizanne Kapp for four off five deliveries in the 23rd over. Wolvaardt remained the standout batter, reaching a well-deserved 11th ODI fifty.

South Africa’s middle order continued to struggle as Sinalo Jafta was dismissed for 16 off 29 balls, leaving the team at 148-5 in 29.3 overs.

A 61-run partnership between Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen lifted South Africa past 200 in the 39th over, but Deepti Sharma ended the stand by dismissing Dercksen for 35 off 37 balls, which included one four and two sixes.

Wolvaardt went on to score a valiant 101 off 98 deliveries with 11 fours and a six before being dismissed at 220-7 in 41.1 overs.

In the same over, Chloe Tryon fell to Sharma for nine off eight balls, while Ayabonga Khaka was run out for one. Nadine de Klerk was the last wicket to fall, dismissed for 18 by Sharma.

India’s bowlers dominated, with Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning 5/39 in 9.3 overs. Shafali Verma took two wickets, while Shree Charani claimed one.

Batting first, India’s openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid a strong foundation with a 104-run partnership.

Mandhana fell short of a half-century, scoring 45 off 58 balls with eight boundaries before being dismissed by Chloe Tryon.

Verma then added 62 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues, finishing with 87 off 78 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes. Rodrigues contributed 24 off 37 balls before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma shared a valuable 52-run partnership to take India past 200. Kaur fell for 20 off 29 balls, while Amanjot Kaur managed 12 before being dismissed by Nadine de Klerk.

Deepti anchored the innings, scoring a crucial 58 off 58 deliveries, her 18th ODI fifty, helping India surpass 250. Richa Ghosh added 34 off 24 balls before being dismissed, with Deepti run out on the final ball of the innings.