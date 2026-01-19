India Beat Pakistan in SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Arch-rivals India defeated Pakistan 5–3 in a thrilling SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 encounter at the Nonthaburi Stadium on Monday, as the high-profile clash unfolded with a powerful display of unity and sportsmanship.

The match produced intense action from the outset, with both teams adopting a cautious approach in the first half, which ended level at 1–1. Pakistan took control early in the second half, scoring two quick goals to establish a 3–1 lead and demonstrating remarkable confidence and composure.

However, India staged an impressive comeback, netting four unanswered goals to turn the contest on its head and secure a dramatic 5–3 victory.

Despite the loss, Pakistan Women’s Futsal Team continued to impress in their maiden appearance at the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship, earning praise for their fighting spirit and steady improvement against one of the tournament favourites.

Before kickoff, Pakistan captain Kaya Bokhari and Indian captain Jigmet Chunzen exchanged a warm handshake, symbolising the true spirit of the game. Bokhari also presented a traditional Sindhi Ajrak to her counterpart as a cultural gesture of respect and goodwill.

Pakistan will next face Nepal in their group match on January 21.