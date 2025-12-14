India beat Pakistan by 90 runs in rain-hit U19 Asia Cup clash

DUBAI, DEC 14: Pakistan’s batting faltered as they suffered a 90-run defeat against India in the high-octane ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 clash at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 241-run target, Pakistan’s batting unit could muster 150 before being bowled out in 41.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Huzaifa Ahsan waged a lone battle for the Green Shirts with an anchoring half-century and remained their top-scorer with 70 off 83 deliveries, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

Pakistan got off to a cautious start to their pursuit, which saw them reach 21/0 in eight overs before Deepesh Devendran dismantled their top-order, dismissing Sameer Minhas (nine), Ali Hassan Baloch (zero) and Ahmed Hussain (four).

Opening batter Usman Khan, who held one end firmly during Devendran’s fiery spell, was eventually sent back by Kanishk Chouhan in the 14th over as Pakistan slipped to 30/4.

Ahsan then joined captain Farhan Yousaf (23) for a resilient 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal in the 24th over as Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave India the much-needed breakthrough.

Following Yousaf’s dismissal, Ahsan put together one-sided partnerships with Hamza Zahoor (four), Abdul Subhan (six)and Mohammad Sayyam (two), until eventually falling victim to Chouhan in the 39th over.

Kishan Singh then inflicted the final blow on Pakistan’s pursuit by dismissing Ali Raza (six) and propelled India to a thumping victory.

For India, Devendran and Chouhan picked up three wickets each, followed by Kishan with two, while Khilan Patel and Suryavanshi made one scalp apiece.

In a match reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf’s decision to field first proved beneficial as India, who registered 433/6 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their campaign opener, could only manage 240 before being bowled out in 46.1 overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a shaky start to their innings as Sayyam got their last match hero, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (five), caught and bowled in the fourth over with 29 runs on the board.

Suryavanshi’s dismissal, however, did not bother India much as a blistering 49-run partnership between captain Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George kept them on top.

The quickfire partnership was eventually broken by Sayyam in the 10th over as he got rid of the India captain with a short-pitched delivery. Mhatre remained a notable run-getter with a brisk 38 off 25 deliveries, laced with four fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, India lost two more wickets at regular intervals as Niqab Shafiq dismissed Vihaan Malhotra (12) and Vedant Trivedi (seven) cheaply to bring the total down to 113/4 in 19.5 overs.

Holding one end firmly, George then put together a crucial 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu before both fell victim to Abdul Subhan in the 32nd over.

George remained the top-scorer for India with 85 off 88 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and a six, while Kundu made a 32-ball 22.

Kanishk Chouhan then took the reins of India’s batting expedition and held their innings together with a run-a-ball 46 until eventually falling victim to Ahmed Hussain in the 45th over.

His dismissal exposed India’s batting tail, which was effortlessly levelled by Ali Raza and Subhan.

For Pakistan, Sayyam and Subhan took three wickets each, followed by Niqab with two, while Ali and Ahmed chipped in with one scalp apiece.