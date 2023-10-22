Match 21: India beat New Zealand by four wickets

Set a target of 274 to win, India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a flier with another excellent opening partnership, sparked by the in-form skipper.

Rohit continued his remarkable form against New Zealand’s in-form opening bowlers, hitting a string of boundaries and scoring at a high rate.

A fascinating tussle between the two teams at the top of the table was settled by the chase-master Kohli, who steered his team to their target of 274 to win in a match that had earlier been halted by descending fog in Dharamsala.Content to play second fiddle at the other end, Gill became the fastest batter to reach 2000 runs in Men’s ODIs during the opening powerplay, as India reached 63/0 after ten overs.

Having been put in to bat, the New Zealand top order looked set for a big total, with Daryl Mitchell starring with an excellent century.

But India struck back in the final Powerplay, conceding merely 54 runs in that spell, with the returning Mohammad Shami ending with a five-wicket haul.

Dharamsala, India, Oct 22 (AFP/APP):Cricket World Cup standings after Sunday’s match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):