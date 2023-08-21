India announce squad for 2023 Asia Cup

The Rohit Sharma-led India begin their Asia Cup campaign on 2 September, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy

KANDY, AUG 21: India named their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup squad, starting 30 August. India have been bolstered by the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the squad announced for the Asia Cup on Monday, 21 August. Both the middle-order batters were rehabilitating from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy and have been declared fit for the Asia Cup.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

The Rohit Sharma-led India begin their Asia Cup campaign on 2 September, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka after which they face Nepal at the same venue two days later.