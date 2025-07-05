India and Bangladesh postpone cricket tour to 2026

DHAKA, JUL 5: India’s six‑match white‑ball cricket tour of Bangladesh next month has been postponed to 2026, both cricket boards said on Saturday.

The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, had been due to start on August 17 in Dhaka.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh have turned frosty since a mass uprising last year in Dhaka toppled the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have “mutually agreed to defer” the series, the statement read.

It said the decision was made “taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams”, without giving further details.

It added that Bangladesh’s BCB “looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026”, with exact fixtures to be released later.

There is deep anger in Dhaka at the fate of Hasina, who escaped a student-led uprising by helicopter in August 2024 and flew to New Delhi.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August last year, according to the United Nations, when Hasina’s government ordered a crackdown on protesters in a failed bid to cling to power.

Elections are expected in early 2026.