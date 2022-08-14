Independence Day: Riaz Pirzada highlights sacrifices of forefathers

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights organized an event to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day with fervor and enthusiasm.

The program commenced with recitation from the Holly Quran, Naat e Rasool e Maqbool (S.W) and playing of the National Anthem.

The Chief Guest, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Human Rights while addressing the audience highlighted the significance of the day. He apprised about Pakistan’s regional and global importance by virtue of its history, geo strategic location, rich human and natural resources. He dilated that Government of Pakistan is aware of the challenges our homeland is confronting and it has adopted a comprehensive plan of economic and structural reforms for its sustainable development. He further highlighted the hard work, dedication, struggles, and endeavors of our forefathers in the great cause of Independence. He also said that the efforts of Quaid e Azam, the struggles of Allama Iqbal, the preaching of Sir Syed, and the efforts of thousands of Muslim freedom fighters from all spheres of life could never ever be forgotten.

The Minister and Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights also distributed assistive devices among the persons with disabilities from Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT) and students of special education centres under Directorate General of Special Education. The Secretary assured that all possible means would be utilized for uplift and welfare of persons with disabilities.

Then special students from different centres of Directorate General of Special Education gave their impressive performances on Milli Naghmas.

Mr. Azhar Sajjad, Director General(Special Education) delineated the services of Directorate General of Special Education in his welcome address. He told that the educational, rehabilitation and training services for persons with disabilities are being expanded to the entire ICT level and Inclusive Education program has been started for the purpose. He further pointed that DGSE has launched a mobile application for awareness, education, rehabilitation and training of PWDs. This application is friendly and easy to use that enables aspirant students to seek information and admissions conveniently at their homes. He further added that E-technology project for visually impaired persons has also been started. He ended with the prayer for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan. He urged that being a Pakistani, we must celebrate Independence by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland after sacrifices of our forefathers.