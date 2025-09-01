Independence Day of Uzbekistan celebrated

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 1 /DNA/ – The 34th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm at a dignified ceremony held at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi attended the event as the Chief Guest, alongside Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain. The celebration was graced by the presence of Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, heads of missions from Central Asian states, diplomats, senior officials, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthems of Pakistan and Uzbekistan, followed by a formal cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. In his remarks, Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted the strong and brotherly ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chief Guest Hanif Abbasi congratulated the leadership and people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region. He emphasized the significance of regional connectivity, peace, and prosperity, noting that Pakistan highly values its partnership with Uzbekistan.

The event concluded with a cultural segment and a networking reception, reflecting the spirit of friendship and collaboration between the two nations.