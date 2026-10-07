Independence Day of Tajikistan celebrated

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 /DNA/ – A grand ceremony was held in the federal capital to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, highlighting the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Senator Talah Mahmood were also present as distinguished guests. Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda, hosted the event and welcomed the dignitaries.

The celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony, with the Chief Guest, the Ambassador, and other notable attendees jointly cutting a commemorative cake to mark the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence. The event was attended by diplomats, government officials, and members of the civil society, reflecting the strong people-to-people and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries underscored the importance of Pakistan-Tajikistan relations, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual interests. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, energy, and regional connectivity.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the continued prosperity and progress of Tajikistan and its people, as well as for the further strengthening of Pakistan-Tajikistan fraternal relations.