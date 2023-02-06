Independence Day of Sri Lanka celebrated
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Chief guest Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mushahid Hussain Chairman Senate Defence Committee, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, Fmr Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, High Commissioners of Maldives, Bangladesh, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Charge d Affaires of India cutting cake to celebrate the Independence Day of Sri Lanka.-DNA
Related News
AIIB, PIDE launch AIIB’s fourth Asian Infrastructure Investment (AIIF) Report
ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 /DNA/ – The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in collaboration with theRead More
RPO Rawalpindi directs Rawalpindi police to remain on high alert
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (FEB-06): The Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Police Range Syed KhuramRead More
Comments are Closed