Independence Day of Sri Lanka celebrated

| February 6, 2024
ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 (DNA) – Chief Guest Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, and others cut the cake to celebrate 76th Anniversary of the Independence of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.=DNA

