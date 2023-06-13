Independence Day of Philippines celebrated
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Independence Day of the Philippines is celebrated in Islamabad on Monday. Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanvir Hussain, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ambassadors of ASEAN countries, Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ameer Khurram Rahtore, host Maria Agnes Cerventes and others cut the cake to celebrate Independence Day of the Philippines.-DNA
« Day of Russia celebrated (Previous News)
Related News
Independence Day of Philippines celebrated
DNA ISLAMABAD: Independence Day of the Philippines is celebrated in Islamabad on Monday. Federal MinisterRead More
Day of Russia celebrated
ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – The day of Russia is celebrated in Islamabad, on Monday. Federal MinisterRead More
Comments are Closed