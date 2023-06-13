Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Independence Day of Philippines celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Independence Day of the Philippines is celebrated in Islamabad on Monday. Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanvir Hussain, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ambassadors of ASEAN countries, Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ameer Khurram Rahtore, host Maria Agnes Cerventes and others cut the cake to celebrate Independence Day of the Philippines.-DNA

