Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated at Pak embassy Moscow
MOSCOW, AUG 14 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Embassy in Moscow observed the 77th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence with a flag-hoisting ceremony.
The event commenced with a solemn recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the raising of the Pakistani flag by Charge d’Affaires, Salman Pervaiz with National Anthem .
First Secretary Nazia Shaikh and Second Secretary Muhammad Tayyab conveyed heartfelt messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to the assembled guests.
The embassy extended warm greetings to the Pakistani community in Russia and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the interests of Pakistan and its citizens.
