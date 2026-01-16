Independence Day of Myanmar celebrated in style

In his statement, Ambassador Wuuna Han reflected on Myanmar’s rich cultural heritage, from the golden spires of Bagan to the serene waters of Inle Lake, describing it as a mosaic of traditions and resilience

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 – The Embassy of Myanmar marked the 78th Independence Day with a message from Ambassador H.E. Mr. Wunna Han, celebrating the nation’s long journey of freedom and unity while highlighting the enduring friendship between Myanmar and Pakistan.

In his statement, the Ambassador reflected on Myanmar’s rich cultural heritage, from the golden spires of Bagan to the serene waters of Inle Lake, describing it as a mosaic of traditions and resilience. He emphasized that Myanmar’s arts, dance, crafts, and Buddhist architecture remain living testaments to a nation that treasures its past while embracing the future.

Ambassador Wunna Han paid tribute to Pakistan’s role in Myanmar’s history, recalling that Pakistan was the first country to recognize Myanmar in 1947, with diplomatic relations established on the very day of Pakistan’s independence. He noted that Myanmar’s first Ambassador, U Pe Khin, was the first envoy to present credentials to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and later served as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Karachi for nearly a decade.

The Ambassador also highlighted cultural ties, mentioning the tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon as a symbol of shared history, and praised Pakistan’s preservation of Gandhara Buddhist heritage sites in Taxila, Swat, and Peshawar.

He expressed confidence that Myanmar and Pakistan, working hand in hand, can contribute meaningfully to a more peaceful and interconnected world. Concluding his message, he declared, “Myanmar-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad,” reaffirming the commitment to friendship and cooperation between the two nations.