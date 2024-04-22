Independence Day of Mauritius celebrate
ISLAMABAD, APR 22 /DNA/ – MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashidally Soobadar and others cutting cake to celebrate the 56th Independence Day and 32 Anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius, at Islamabad Serena Hotel. DNA
