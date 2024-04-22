Monday, April 22, 2024
Main Menu

Independence Day of Mauritius celebrate

| April 22, 2024
Independence Day of Mauritius celebrate

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 /DNA/ – MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashidally Soobadar and others cutting cake to celebrate the 56th Independence Day and 32 Anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius, at Islamabad Serena Hotel. DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Independence Day of Mauritius celebrate

Independence Day of Mauritius celebrate

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 /DNA/ – MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashidally SoobadarRead More

Australian HC opens ‘The guiding light’ exhibition

Australian HC opens ‘The guiding light’ exhibition

Mehtab Pirzada Islamabad, The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) presented the highly anticipated soloRead More

Comments are Closed