Saturday, May 25, 2024
Main Menu

Independence Day of Azerbaijan

| May 24, 2024
Azerbaijan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and others cutting cake to celebrate the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Azerbaijan

Independence Day of Azerbaijan

DNA ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Ambassador of Azerbaijan KhazarRead More

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam

Iranian Ambassador thanks Pakistan for condolences on President Raisi’s death

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DAN/ – Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked the Government of PakistanRead More

Comments are Closed