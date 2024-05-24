Independence Day of Azerbaijan
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and others cutting cake to celebrate the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.
« IHC summons ISI, MI, IB officials on May 29 (Previous News)
(Next News) When there is no rule of law »
Related News
Independence Day of Azerbaijan
DNA ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Ambassador of Azerbaijan KhazarRead More
Iranian Ambassador thanks Pakistan for condolences on President Raisi’s death
ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DAN/ – Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked the Government of PakistanRead More
Comments are Closed