Independence Day of Azerbaijan celebrated

ISLAMABAD, MAY 13 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held in the federal capital to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with top Pakistani political and diplomatic figures in attendance.

Chief Guest Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, alongside Federal Ministers Aleem Khan, Musadaq Malik, Salik Hussain, Shaza Fatima, and Azam Nazir Tarar, joined Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov at the celebratory event.

The highlight of the gathering was a ceremonial cake-cutting, symbolizing the strong fraternal ties between Islamabad and Baku. Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, and defense sectors.

The event underscored the mutual respect and longstanding friendship between the two nations, with leaders praising Azerbaijan’s rich history and its progress since gaining independence.