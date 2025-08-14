Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory celebrated in IESCO Head Office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Victory of Marka-e-Haq with great fervor and a strong spirit of patriotism.

The ceremony was attended by IESCO’s Chief Executive Engineer Khalid Mehmood, all senior officers, staff members, and their families, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and glory of Pakistan. The Chief Executive of IESCO, along with other officers, hoisted the national flag, while security personnel presented a Guard of Honour.

Addressing the ceremony, Engineer Khalid Mehmood said that 14th August is not merely a coincidence; it is a story of struggle and sacrifice made by our elders and forefathers, through which we attained our free homeland, Pakistan. He emphasized that it is now our responsibility to devote all our efforts for the development and prosperity of this blessed country and to make it greater than ever.

After the address, the Independence Day cake was cut, and participants exchanged greetings. The atmosphere was further enlivened with national songs and chants of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Chief Engineer Kamran Aftab, IESCO Engineers Association President Engineer Shehzad Jaleel, and other officers also addressed the gathering, stating that IESCO will always strive for the prosperity and development of Pakistan, as the country’s progress is the guarantee of a prosperous nation.