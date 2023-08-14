Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan embassy Belarus

DNA

MINSK: To commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Residence of the Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk today on 14 August 2023. The ceremony was attended by members of the Pakistani community along with their families.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem of Pakistan. On the occasion, messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out. Addressing the participants, the Ambassador paid a rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership and that of other Independence Movement leaders, whose unwavering struggle culminated in the liberation of Muslims of the subcontinent.

Expressing the resolve to nurture Pakistan into a progressive Islamic society, the need for unity among the nation during these testing times was underlined.

An assortment of Pakistani cuisine was also served to the participants at the conclusion of the official ceremony