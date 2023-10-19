INDEPENDECE DAY OF INDONESIA CELEBRATED

78th Indonesian Anniversary of the Independence and Armed Forces Day celebrated

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Adam M. Tugio hosted a grand reception today to mark the 78th Anniversary of the Independence and the Armed Forces Day of Indonesia. The reception was attended by a large number of government dignitaries, diplomats and eminent members of civil society. The Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik was the Chief Guest and Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was the Guest of Honor on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Adam highlighted significant achievements of modern and developing Indonesia as the world’s largest democracy, a G-20 member with trillion dollar economy and its strong commitment to contribute for world peace and security with an inclusive approach. He added that Indonesian National Armed Forces Day are an integral part of this consistent struggle for a more progressive and prosperous Indonesia with their motto of ‘Three services, One Determination’, reflecting strong spirit of mutual cooperation among three military services.

Talking about Indonesia-Pakistan relations, he said the growing two-way ties are a good example of multi-dimensional constructive engagement and productive cooperation. He deeply appreciated support and cooperation of Pakistan as a valued friend in South Asia during course of Indonesian progress and expected enhanced strategic engagement for the mutual benefit of both countries in the future. The Ambassador gladly pointed out that mutual fascination for each other’s culture has grown in recent years, which is reflected by the display of Indonesian Batik with Pakistani traditional design of motif in the reception.

The Chief Guest Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik in his remarks expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation and suggested further expansion and diversification in multiple areas of interest.

The special feature of the reception was an entertaining performance by Indonesian artists from Padang, West Sumatra Province of Indonesia, reflecting the diversity and charm of Indonesian culture.

