Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Independece day of India celebrated

August 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – Director General South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Charge d  Affaires of the Indian High Commission Dr. Suresh Kumar and Heads of Missions of the SAARC countries cutting the cake on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India. =DNA

