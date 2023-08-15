Independece day of India celebrated
ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – Director General South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Charge d Affaires of the Indian High Commission Dr. Suresh Kumar and Heads of Missions of the SAARC countries cutting the cake on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India. =DNA
