INAUGURATION OF PAKISTAN’S FIRST NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY ACADEMY

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Dr Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, inaugurated country’s first ever National Cyber Security Academy at the opening ceremony of International Conference on Cyber Warfare & Security 2021 (ICCWS 2021) at PAF Complex, Isamabad. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force received President Alvi at the conference venue. The event was also attended by Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Air University and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director General C4I PAF along with civil-military and foreign dignitaries.

While addressing the ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi declared Cyber Security as a global threat having implications on National Security of the country. The President appreciated industry-academia collaboration, where PAF worked closely with the Air University and HEC in establishing country’s first ever Cyber Security Academy. Terming it as a historic occasion, the President called for pursuit of excellence in Cyber domain.

Chief of the Air Staff’s vision on evolving Cyber domain has defined PAF’s role in contributing to Cyber Security objectives under National Cyber Security Policy 2021. PAF has worked closely with academia to strengthen HR talent and R&D efforts in the Cyber domain. Through effective industry-academia linkages supported by comprehensive R&D setups, PAF would transform into an effective, ubiquitous and highly responsive Cyber Force.

Speaking at the occasion, Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director General C4I PAF, highlighted PAF’s contributions in establishment of Cyber Security Academy and successful conduct of the ICCWS along with Cyber Security Industry Exhibition. Air Vice Marshal Abbas also highlighted PAF’s plan to establish its own Cyber Command supported by a Cyber Technology Park and Cyber Center of Excellence under National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP).

Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Air University on the occasion expressed that overall objective of the Cyber Security Academy was to produce trained Cyber experts for government, industry, public and private sector organizations to address emerging Cyber Security threats.

After inauguration of Cyber Academy, President Arif Alvi along with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu,Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited Cyber Security Industry Exhibition at conference’s venue. Chief of the Air Staff briefed the President regarding various initiatives being pursued by PAF in collaboration with local and foreign technology experts.