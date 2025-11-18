Inaugural session of naval medicine seminar 2025 held in Karachi

KARACHI, 18 NOV /DNA/ – The two-day maiden Naval Medicine Seminar 2025 commenced in Karachi, marking a significant milestone in advancing regional collaboration in naval healthcare and maritime medical support. The event is being hosted by Pakistan Navy under the auspices of Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) and is attended by a large number of foreign delegates from 28 WPNS countries.

While addressing the seminar, Director General Medical Services (Navy), Surgeon Rear Admiral RizwanSadiq highlighted Pakistan Navy’s continued commitment to medical excellence, humanitarian assistance, and the enhancement of international partnerships through knowledge sharing. Later, Commandant PNS SHIFA introduced the seminar’s theme while emphasizing the importance of innovation, leadership, and resilience in shaping modern naval medical practices.

The scientific proceedings of the day featured a diverse range of professional presentations and discussions. The first day’s activities reflected active participation, constructive dialogue, and professional engagement among all delegates, underscoring the importance of collaborative approaches in addressing contemporary challenges in naval healthcare and operational medical support.

The seminar serves as a vital platform for the exchange of ideas, expertise, and best practices in naval medicine, preventive healthcare, and medical readiness at sea, thereby promoting mutual understanding and strengthening professional cooperation among regional navies.