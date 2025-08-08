Ina Lepel returns to Pakistan as German ambassador

Ambassador Lepel is no stranger to Pakistan. She first served in Islamabad in 2007 as the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy. She then returned in 2015 for her first tenure as Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan, a position she held until 2019

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Ina Lepel has arrived in Pakistan to assume her responsibilities as the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany — marking her third diplomatic posting in the country and second as Ambassador. Her return underlines Germany’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Ambassador Lepel is no stranger to Pakistan. She first served in Islamabad in 2007 as the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy. She then returned in 2015 for her first tenure as Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan, a position she held until 2019. Now, in 2025, she begins a rare second ambassadorial posting in Islamabad, making her one of the few diplomats to serve twice in the same capacity in Pakistan.

With this latest appointment, Ambassador Lepel becomes the third envoy in the past three decades to return to Pakistan for a second term as ambassador. Previously, Uzbek Ambassador Arif Osmanov and Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas also served twice in Islamabad. Ambassador Fazekas recently completed his second term and departed Pakistan earlier this year.

Known for her deep understanding of South Asian geopolitics and regional dynamics, Ina Lepel is widely respected for her diplomatic insight and people-to-people engagement skills. Her familiarity with Pakistan and experience in regional affairs are expected to contribute positively to further enhancing Pak-German relations, particularly in trade, climate cooperation, cultural exchange, and development collaboration.

Diplomatic circles in Islamabad view her return as a positive development, especially at a time when Germany and Pakistan continue to expand cooperation in key sectors. Ambassador Lepel’s second tenure is expected to build on previous successes and open new avenues for bilateral engagement.