In-time elections only way to ensure political stability: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi termed in-time

elections as the only way to ensure political stability in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Faisal Kundi said that

the Pakistan People’s Party had a very clear stance that assemblies

should complete their tenure and the caretaker government and Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct elections within 60 days.

The SAPM said: “60 days are enough for an election campaign; however, if

coalition political parties want 90 days for the campaign, the PPP is

ready for that.”

Commenting on the reservations of political parties including the PPP

over conducting elections on the basis of the new census, he said, “It

is better to conduct elections on the previous census.”

About the Sindh government’s rehabilitation efforts for the

flood-affected people in the province, Faisal Kundi said that the Sindh

government had fulfilled its promise of providing houses to those

families affected due to floods.

“The Sindh government has provided land rights to 5,000 flood-affected

families in the province. The funds for the construction of 50,000

houses have been released so far.”

The SAPM said, “The provincial government will provide a total of

2,00,000 to the women head of family.”

He said although the flood had affected many parts of the country, the

way the Sindh government had responded to this calamity in terms of

providing relief to those affected was exemplary. “The PPP government

will replicate the same model of providing houses to its people in the

other provinces too in the future,” he said.

About the cipher issue, Faisal Kundi said that the former Principal

Secretary of the former Prime Minister, Azam Khan had exposed all the

false claims related to the cipher. “The whole country was handed over

to a person who could not retain a piece of paper (cipher),” he said.

Faisal Kundi said: “The PPP is not against any political party but those

involved in the May 09 violence should be taken to task.” He said that

the incident of May 9 would not happen if those involved in the attack

on PTV in the past were punished.

Faisal Kundi said: “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has pursued

effective diplomatic policies which helped revive and strengthen

relations between Pakistan and other countries.”

He said that the coalition government had faced enormous economic

challenges but succeeded in steering the country out of the crisis due

to its prudent policies. About the Benazir Income Support Program

(BISP), the federal minister highlighted that the first-ever dynamic

National Socio-Economic Survey was being carried out successfully across

the country.

“Under the Benazir Kafaalat program, around Rs 72 billion have been

disbursed among eight million families,” he informed.

Responding to a question, Faisal Kundi said, “PPP has always emphasized

on ensuring the rule of law and conveyed to all the political parties

that elections should be conducted within 60 days.”

To another question, he said, “No patriotic citizen can justify what

happened on May 9 and those involved in it should be dealt with

strictly.”