In symbolic end to war, U.S. general steps down from Afghanistan command

Top US General, Austin Miller is relinquishing command today in a symbolic end to America’s longest conflict in Afghanistan.

The US officials say, Miller will become America’s last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan in a ceremony in Kabul that will come ahead of a formal end to the military mission there on August 31.

About 2,400 US service members have been killed in America’s longest war and many thousands wounded.

Meanwhile, three civilians have been killed and six more wounded in a roadside bomb blast in the southern province of Helmand.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.