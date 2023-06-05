In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky

Moon gazers around the globe were awestruck by the mesmerising sight of a radiant strawberry moon that illuminated the night sky in different parts of the world.

The view of the rubicund-coloured moon lighting up the dark sky was so breathtakingly beautiful that one can’t get their eyes off the images.

The stunning moonrise was captured by the stargazers and common people and the images were shared on social media.

Have a look at some of these images:

The nearly full Strawberry Moon setting at Stonehenge. — Twitter@ST0NEHENGE

Strawberry Moon rising over Balbriggan Lighthouse. — Twiter/@SnowbieWx

Strawberry Moon rising over Longleat Forest. — Twitter/@xRMMike

Strawberry moon rising last night over Liverpool — Twitter/@Stephencheatley

The amazing Strawberry full moon rising over Ely Cathedral — Twitter/@VeronicaJoPo

Strawberry moon rising over Ardtornish Castle. — Twitter/@KnoydartJim

Strawberry moon rising behind the Poolbeg Lighthouse. — Twitter/@jnrbaker

Strawberry Moon over Anacortes. — Twitter/@MimiRitZ244

Strawberry moon rising over West Seattle tonight. — Twitter/@KristinLRaught