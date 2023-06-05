In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky
Moon gazers around the globe were awestruck by the mesmerising sight of a radiant strawberry moon that illuminated the night sky in different parts of the world.
The view of the rubicund-coloured moon lighting up the dark sky was so breathtakingly beautiful that one can’t get their eyes off the images.
The stunning moonrise was captured by the stargazers and common people and the images were shared on social media.
Have a look at some of these images:
