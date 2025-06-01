In meeting with PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urges relief for common man in budget

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1: In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged the government to take practical and impactful steps in the upcoming budget to provide relief to the common man.

He stated this while meeting the premier at Governor’s House Lahore to discuss the prevailing political and security situation of the country.

During the meeting, the top leadership held wide-ranging discussions on national affairs, including the country’s political climate and security challenges.

The participants also reviewed the outcomes of the prime minister’s recent visits to friendly nations and their significance for Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The discussion also touched upon coordination and cooperation among political allies, emphasising the importance of unity in the current political landscape.

Highlighting the importance of public welfare, Zardari said: “The government must take measures in the upcoming budget to provide relief to the common man.”

He further emphasised the need for unity among coalition partners, stating: “Political allies need to move forward together in the national interest.”

The meeting was also attended by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The federal government is set to roll out fiscal budget on June 10 (Tuesday), immediately after Eid ul Adha holidays.

As Eid ul Adha is set to fall on June 7, sources indicate that the third day of Eid, June 9 (Monday), will have to be declared a working day to accommodate critical economic proceedings.

The schedule includes the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) and the release of the Economic Survey 2025 on the same day.

Meanwhile, Federal Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal has dismissed the speculations surrounding delay of the budget, saying the federal budget will be presented on June 10 as planned.