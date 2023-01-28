In first address after landing, Maryam says PML-N not ‘scared’ of elections

LAHORE, JAN 28 /DNA/ – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President has said that her party is not afraid of elections and that it would win majority seats when Punjab heads to polls. Maryam, who was appointed as the party’s chief organiser earlier this month, landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from Abu Dhabi at around 3:30pm after a brief delay in her flight. The daughter of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was in London since October to spend time with her father — after she was acquitted in the Avenfield reference case. Amid tight security to avoid any untoward situation, the party workers in the provincial capital have prepared camps near the airport to welcome Maryam, with senior leaders also in presence. PML-N supremo Nawaz has asked Maryam to lead rallies and meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab, alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The newly-appointed chief organiser has also been tasked to “reorganise” the party set-up. Addressing the PML-N workers in Lahore, the senior party leader reiterated that Nawaz would be among them soon — a topic that has been widely speculated about. “These [establishment] people ousted Nawaz from the government again and again. You brought him into power thrice but these people toppled his governments,” she said. The PML-N leader termed the ouster of Sharif on July 28, 2017, in the Panama leaks case as a “national tragedy”, adding that Pakistan has not recovered since then. Maryam vowed that she would not rest until her party changes the fate of the nation and steers the country out of the ongoing crisis — both economic and political. “All the characters who hatched a conspiracy against Nawaz have to pay the price for their actions,” the PML-N senior vice president said, who will now lead the party’s efforts ahead of the provincial elections. Maryam thanked Nawaz, PML-N President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the party workers for posing their trust in her leadership and assigning her new responsibilities.============