In a first, over 2.5 lac people were vaccinated in one day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, MAY 25 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said over 2.5 lac people were administered coronavirus vaccines in one day on Monday for the first time.

The federal minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), took to Twitter on Tuesday and said 267,953 individuals received jabs on Monday. Asad Umar urged all registered persons to visit vaccination centers as soon as possible to get themselves vaccinated.

He also said those who are to receive second doses should ensure timely visits. On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 92 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 905,852. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 20,400.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,253 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 9,839 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,936 in Sindh, 3,970 in KP, 746 in Islamabad, 532 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in GB.

Furthermore 335,577 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 310,557 in Sindh, 130,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,529 in Islamabad, 24,638 in Balochistan, 18,852 in Azad Kashmir and 5,512 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 12,884,544 coronavirus tests and 46,726 in the last 24 hours. 823,157 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,723 patients are in critical condition. = DNA

