Imran to announce ‘new plan of action’ in PTI protest in Muridke on Thursday
LAHORE, MAY 16: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will announce his “next plan of action” during a PTI protest in Muridke on Thursday (May 18).
In a video message on Twitter, he urged the nation to attend the protest in huge numbers. “I want all of you to come so that I can tell you my plan of how we will snatch our freedom … because you never get freedom on a plate.”
