Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Main Menu

Imran submits surety bonds in 3 cases related to May 9 violence

| May 30, 2023

Imran submits surety bonds in 3 cases related to May 9 violence. Imran submits surety bonds with Lahore ATC; PM Shehbaz insists no dialogue with those who attack state symbols.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Court confirms Asad Umar’s bail in judicial complex riot case

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (DNA): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)  Tuesday confirmed the bail of PTI’s leader AsadRead More

Govt seeks recusal of CJP, 2 other judges from SC bench hearing pleas against audio leaks commission

ISLAMABAD, MAY 30: The federal government on Tuesday raised an objection to three members ofRead More

Comments are Closed