Imran slams PPP govt for raiding Haleem Adil Sheikh’s house

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16 (DNA) — Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday slammed PPP-led Sindh government for carrying out raids at Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s house.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister alleged that the Sindh opposition leader is being subjected to political “victimisation” by PPP’s “fascist” rule. He also condemned the registration of Fake FIRs against PTI Sindh chapter leader.

“Strongly condemn Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh being subjected to victimisation by PPP’s fascist rule. False terrorism FIRs registered against him, his house raided twice & family harassed; PTI workers & relatives arrested from his house.”

Heavy contingents of police force on late Sunday night surrounded the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh who is accused in two cases pertaining to terrorism, attempted murder, threat to kill and land grabbing.

The Karachi police registered FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges. The cases were registered against Sheikh in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2 and Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station.

The FIRs include land grabbing sections and sections related to terrorism. The terrorism FIR was registered by government officer Abdul Waleed. Police teams had surrounded Sheikh’s residence late Saturday night.

The politician told the media that police officials are present outside his residence. Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. =DNA