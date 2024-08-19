Imran sees Faiz Hameed testifying against him in military court

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan said former spymaster Faiz Hameed would be made a witness against him.

“The drama of Faiz Hameed’s arrest is being staged to take my case to the military court,” he said.

PTI founder made these comments after the Pakistan Army media relations department issued a press release informing that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed has been taken into the Army’s custody over violations of the Army Act. Later it was informed that three more Army retired officials were also taken into Army custody over violations of Army Act.

Former ISI chief Fiaz Hameed was allegedly involved in the Top City case.

Imran Khan on Monday said all cases against him were hollow. “I don’t know any other commander, I know that Faiz Hameed was a capable general,” Imran Khan commented.

“People are getting more connected with PTI by these actions,” he added.

Commenting on the news being circulated about his wife of alleged nexus with the former ISI chief, Imran Khan said: “Shameful things are being said about Bushra Bibi that she used to take information from Faiz Hameed.”

Earlier, three more retired army officers have been taken into custody, as the court martial proceedings against former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed go on.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the move comes as part of a broader investigation into actions deemed contrary to military discipline.

According to the ISPR, the three retired army officers are being investigated for their involvement in activities that allegedly breached military conduct and contributed to political instability. “Further investigation is underway against the retired officers and their associates,” a statement added.

The statement said the officers were taken into custody for their actions that breached military discipline. It also said that these officers and their associates are suspected of colluding to further political interests, potentially destabilizing the country.