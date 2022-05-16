Imran says wants immediate general elections only

SWABI, MAY 16 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said they only want an announcement of the date of general elections as sitting imported government is not acceptable.

He addressed the huge public meeting in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. A very good number of people were gathered at the venue and showed enthusiasm and passion for their leader.

Former premier Imran Khan said 60 per cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif is on bail. He said Shehbaz Sharif is not Prime Minister but “Crime Minister” and his son is also under trial. He said Shehbaz Sharif’s brother Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted in corruption cases.

The PTI chairman said 80,000 people of KP province sacrificed their lives in the war on terror after 9/11 but no one paid thanks to Pakistan because slaves have no respect and US considered Pakistanis as slaves.

Imran Khan said they will not accept USA slavery and imposed an imported government of Shehbaz Sharif in any case. He condemned US drone attacks in KP tribal areas and said three stooges never opposed America on this act.

Former premier Imran said the rulers are worshipping two idols—first money and the second fear. He said Rana Sanaullah has been appointed Interior Minister for controlling and ruining the FIA.

He said they only wanted an announcement of general elections as sitting imported government is not acceptable. He said appealed to the nation to join him in Islamabad to protest against the ‘imported’ government of three stooges. =DNA

==========================