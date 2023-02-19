Sunday, February 19, 2023
Imran ridiculing judiciary to get bail through bullying: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was ridiculing and making mockery of the judiciary which was unprecedented.

In a statement,  the minister said that Imran Khan used abusive language every day and threatened judiciary to get bail through bullying.

She said that PML-N was now running a campaign to expose Imran and his facilitators.

She said her party was now only campaigning against those who were damaging  national

economy and making people unemployed.

The minister said that the PML-N was now only campaigning against foreign agents and “Tosha Khana thiefs”.

“PML-N is now only campaigning against those who are conspiring against the country”, she remarked.

