Imran prepares workers to ready for polls

LAHORE, DEC 09 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked his worker on Friday to ready for the general elections.

In his video message, Imran Khan said that the country is destroyed when the powerful steal billions of rupees and send the country s money abroad, which weakens the country. Talking about the white collar crime, Imran went on to say that with the NAB amendments, to cope with the challenges of white collar crime becomes impossible.

Taking a jibe at the coalition government, the former premier said that the thieves had been imposed on the country, adding themselves obtained the license of plundering. Giving his take over the country’s progress, Imran Khan said the country continues to develop as long the rule of law exists, adding to expose the cases of big corruption will one pave way for country’s progress. =DNA