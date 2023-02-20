Imran making a joke of constitution and law: Information minister
ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): In her fresh tirade against former prime
minister Imran khan, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said
Imran Khan is making a joke of the constitution and law by defying the
court’s directives.
Talking to the media, the information minister said Imran Khan did not
appear in the court despite repeated summons and on Imran Khan’s call,
the PTI mob attacked the court.
Facilities like Imran Khan are not available to anyone else, she said
and questioned if the PTI chief abides by the FIA directives after he
defied the court orders
She said the presidential office had been made into a political arena
where PTI political strategies were devised.
The information minister’s remarks come after the ex-PM did not appear
in the court that summoned him by 5 pm, the deadline set by the court in
one of the two hearings he has to attend.
Imran has to attend two separate hearings. In the first, a two-judge LHC
bench is hearing Imran’s bail plea in a case registered against him in
Islamabad.
Separately, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked the former prime minister
to appear in court while hearing his bail petition in a case of protests
outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Sheikh passed
these directives after Imran failed to follow the court’s order to
appear in person by 2 pm today.
Related News
LHC grants Imran bail in one case, disposes of second plea
The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail in one caseRead More
PM Shehbaz, Netherlands Prime Minister hold telephonic talk
ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call today with theRead More
Comments are Closed