Imran making a joke of constitution and law: Information minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): In her fresh tirade against former prime

minister Imran khan, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said

Imran Khan is making a joke of the constitution and law by defying the

court’s directives.

Talking to the media, the information minister said Imran Khan did not

appear in the court despite repeated summons and on Imran Khan’s call,

the PTI mob attacked the court.

Facilities like Imran Khan are not available to anyone else, she said

and questioned if the PTI chief abides by the FIA directives after he

defied the court orders

She said the presidential office had been made into a political arena

where PTI political strategies were devised.

The information minister’s remarks come after the ex-PM did not appear

in the court that summoned him by 5 pm, the deadline set by the court in

one of the two hearings he has to attend.

Imran has to attend two separate hearings. In the first, a two-judge LHC

bench is hearing Imran’s bail plea in a case registered against him in

Islamabad.

Separately, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked the former prime minister

to appear in court while hearing his bail petition in a case of protests

outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Sheikh passed

these directives after Imran failed to follow the court’s order to

appear in person by 2 pm today.