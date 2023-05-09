Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal’, reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict and issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecutor general appeared before the high court.

The NAB officials said that they wrote a letter to the interior ministry for the PTI chief’s arrest. The IHC CJ remarked that nobody is above the law. He added lawyers sustained wounds due to the chaos in the high court.

The IHC CJ further remarked that the court is ascertaining the legality of Imran Khan’s arrest whether it is legal or illegal. “What law allows the authorities to arrest someone from the high court’s premises?

The IHC CJ reserved the verdict which will be announced in a while.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court summoned the Director General and Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau after the former prime minister’s arrest from the high court premises.

Justice Farooq directed the govt to inform the court immediately who was behind the arrest and in what case has Imran been arrested in.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

According to the NAB notice, Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices to him in the inquiry.

“The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.

According to initial reports, the PTI chairman has been taken to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi.