Imran Khan won’t resist Zaman Park search operation against ‘terrorists’ if shown warrants
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that if the police come with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he would not put up resistance against them.
“I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don’t attempt to storm my residence,” he said while addressing his supporters from his Lahore residence on Wednesday.
Earlier, an a tweet, the PTI chief said: “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house.”
Related News
‘Police have surrounded my house,’ Imran Khan says fearing arrest
Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that police have surrounded his ZamanRead More
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch Road to Makkah initiative
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (DNA) — Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held a meeting with Saudi InteriorRead More
Comments are Closed