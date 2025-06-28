Imran Khan to devise plan for PTI’s protest: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that the party founder, Imran Khan, would devise a plan for staging the forthcoming protest.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by other PTI leaders, Barrister Gohar said: “It is just a misunderstanding to think that the PTI leaders have joined any other party. The PTI leaders had also declined the offer of billions of rupees in the past.”

“No conspiracy will be successful against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The KP government is taking measure to combat terrorism,” he said.

Barrister Gohar had expressed grief over the Swat incident, saying, “The KP government is having merely one helicopter. The NDMA should give helicopter.”

Giving his take on the Supreme Court’s (SC) recent verdict on the reserved seats, Barrister Gohar said: “The PTI founder might already had know about the SC’s verdict.”

“I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to keep an eye on his courts. Despite not being the part of the constitutional bench, it is the responsibility of the CJP to monitor the constitutional bench,” Barrister Gohar said.

“We are quiet disappointed with the judiciary’s ruling,” said Barrister Gohar.

“Getting justice was not as difficult back in 1996 as compared to today. Don’t cross all the limits, while holding the grudge with the PTI,” he said.

Barrister Gohar made it clear that the PTI would continue its alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Barrister Gohar said, “Despite the SC’s ruling, the PTI leaders will remain part of the SIC. Following yesterday’s ruling delivered by the SC, the PTI members are not independent.”

“We would have no reservation if the full court heard the case in connection with the reserved seats. Eight SC judges had allocated our seats to us,” he said.

“We [PTI] had contested elections from 850 constituencies. After getting elected as independent candidates, we became part of the SIC,” said Barrister Gohar.

Meanwhile, Faraz said, “The constitution has been violated on many accounts. The constitution has been used selectively. The constitution has been violated by not conducting the elections on time.”

Speaking about the electoral watchdog, Faraz said: “The job of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is to hold the transparent elections.”

He lamented the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the loans were being taken to move forward the country’s matters.

“Majority of the people are living below the poverty line,” he said.

Talking about Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Faraz said, “Our FinMin is a banker by profession and is taking the loans.”

“The foreign policy of the country cannot be independent; who is depending on the loans? This was the budget in line with the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” Faraz maintained.